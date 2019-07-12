Officials from the Border Patrol are claiming they can't supply children in detention centers with proper sanitary and hygiene supplies.
Babies are going without diapers -- small children are trying to help the babies get cleaned up, with no help from adults. Toothbrushes, soap, toothpaste, diapers, blankets, and toilet paper are not sufficiently supplied. In some cases, people are not even given water, and have been told to drink from the toilet when they're thirsty.
If these government agencies are so poorly funded, then why have they turned away donation of the needed supplies? Clearly, the bad treatment of refugee children and adults is not because of underfunding, but because the government wants to hurt those children and adults.
They call it "deterrence." A normal human being calls it cruelty and endangerment of life.
Lucy Gibson, Madison