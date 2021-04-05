Migrants and virus aren't comparable -- Peter Haney

Phil Hands’ March 31 State Journal cartoon created a false equivalence between the pandemic and the recent increase in Central American migration to the United States. In the cartoon, a Democratic donkey and a Republican elephant point fingers, each accusing the other of ignoring a wave of crisis. Behind the elephant looms the green wave of the pandemic, teeming with viruses. Behind the donkey looms a blue wave teeming with migrants.

Does Hands think a seasonal increase in migration that, according to the Washington Post is similar to 2019’s increase, is the same as a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that kept us all inside for a year? Does he think that the consequences of Central American migration to the United States are like those of the pandemic? Does he think Central Americans are to the United States what the SARS-CoV2 virus is to the human body?