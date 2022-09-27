Migrant political stunt is sickening -- Ali Bram

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis transported legal and mostly Venezuelan asylum-seekers from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, he said he was doing so as part of the state’s relocation program to "transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” Migrants said they boarded buses and airplanes after being promised that money, work, housing and food awaited them in Boston. The Massachusetts National Guard has relocated them to a federal military base.

Numerous lawsuit are being filed against DeSantis and other officials. One states that they “designed and executed a premeditated, fraudulent, and illegal scheme centered on exploiting this vulnerability for the sole purpose of advancing their own personal, financial and political interests.” DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott aren’t the only politicians seeking to “solve the immigration problem.” We hear Wisconsin GOP candidates rant on about immigration in their ads every day. Not a single one suggests a humane and sensible solution.

So it has come to this: human trafficking for the sole purpose of political power and fundraising. Sickening does not begin to describe what is happening today.

Ali Bram, Madison