Might as well contest Ron Johnson's election -- Jeff Rodgers

Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saturday morning after Christmas we were out on errands when we stopped by a busy drive-through coffee shop for some java on Madison's Wes…
A letter to the editor in Thursday's State Journal purported that “Republicans can get away with anything.” This is an alternate reality posit…
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway just laid out her thoughts on political extremism in her Dec. 29 guest column, "The fight against extremism …
The State Journal recently reported that a Madison man was arrested three times in a month for driving under the influence.
If I turned into a Republican, I could ignore rules made for everyone in Wisconsin.
Brandi Grayson is running for the District 14 seat on the Madison City Council in 2021. Do we even know how hard it will be for her to win?
State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, former gubernatorial candidate Mike McCabe and others Democrats suggest Gov. Tony Evers should play hardball…
Apparently, both Middleton and Verona parents have lost sight of the fact that teachers and school support staff are valuable and vulnerable h…
I congratulate State Journal reporter Kelly Meyerhofer on her important Dec. 24 article, "Cross left no written report on diversity." Clearly,…
Sadly, the Republican Party -- from the voters to the so-called leaders -- continues to beclown itself by pretending the election of Joe Biden…