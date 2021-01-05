 Skip to main content
Might as well contest Ron Johnson's election -- Jeff Rodgers
I would like to contest the 2016 election of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, on the grounds that it was a fraudulent election. I have no evidence of fraud, but that does not seem to be a requirement these days.

Jeff Rodgers, Merrimac

