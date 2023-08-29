I just finished a book called "The Court Midwife" by Justine Siegemund, and translated by Lynne Tatlock.

Justine, a German woman who lived from 1636-1705, was a midwife whose female voice, birthing techniques and midwifery were "obstetrics at its best" in the 17th century. It is also a women's history book about how women went from only birthing babies and domestic roles to obtain opportunities to write and received help getting published by the wealthy class.

If you ever doubted the need for abortion and total women's health choices, read and see the drawings of these many difficult births. Many women died in their 30s from childbirth in those days. How far have we come for equal women's health and reproductive choices?

Linda Bernhardt, Platteville