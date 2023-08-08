The Big Ten Conference is now adding the University of Oregon and the University of Washington as members.

The Big Ten adding universities outside of the Midwest is ridiculous and stupid. Even the name Big Ten is off because now the conference has many more than just 10 members.

The Big Ten should become the Big Midwest Conference that includes only big state universities from the Midwest in an Eastern Division and a Western Division.

An Eastern Division should include Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan. A Western Division should include Iowa State, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Penn State, Rutgers University and Maryland should be members of at Jeffersonia Conference that would also include George Mason, Delaware, Pittsburgh, Virginia, SUNY-Albany, SUNY-Buffalo, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. The Pac 10 universities should be left alone.

Dave Searles, Brodhead