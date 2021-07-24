Mideast conflict needs forgiveness -- Michael Kissick

Many Israelis just do not understand the pain they are causing to the refugees as they focus on their own safety, and it feels beyond tragic.
They view the Palestinian refugees as part of a larger surrounding force. Most Hamas fighters are likewise so filled with revenge that they can see no way to accept the existence of Israel. Saying that Israel should not exist at all is a tremendous trigger. Every hard feeling has a justification, no matter which side it comes from, or if it is correct or not. Often the pain has festered for many years.
The only way out is to forgive.
Our higher inclinations can then take root. I grew up in Pennsylvania next to the most forgiving people I know in the whole world. In 2006, an entire Amish community truly and heartfully forgave the shooter of their children at a school. Imagine that -- I bet they now have more inner peace than most of us could possibly know.
Michael Kissick, Madison