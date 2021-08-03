Middleton had a speakeasy, too -- Diana Haverberg

All the controversy about the future of the Wonderbar in Madison and its Prohibition era history has reminded me of a story my late father-in-law, Edward Haverberg, told us. The Wonderbar was not the only speakeasy around Madison during Prohibition. Middleton had one.
When we moved to the town of Middleton in 1973, Frenchy's restaurant was a nice supper club in the city of Middleton. My father-in-law recognized that place from his UW student days in the late 1920s and early '30s. He had to work his way through school, and he worked at the student Union. Back then, that restaurant was called The Chanticleer, and it was known to serve liquor. When the Chanticleer hosted a large function, someone would go to the Union to recruit a carload of students to serve the party. Ed needed the money, and he signed on.
In the late 70s, I met an older gentleman in Madison who told me he recognized my last name, and he knew Eddy Haverberg when they worked together at the Union. He also remembered the Chanticleer work parties.
Frenchy's burned down in the early 80s, and Kwik Trip is there now. That means booze is still available at the same corner! If the Chanticleer had criminal connections, we did not hear about it. A century later, I assume almost no one in Middleton knows this bit of Prohibition history.