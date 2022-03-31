Middleton-Cross Plains School Board needs new voices -- Angie Sheehan

Voters face an important decision in the election for Middleton-Cross Plains School Board. I support Tabitha Hansen, Eric Simon, and Gene Ananiev. We need strong leaders to help the community through some challenging times to come.

Middleton school officials have forecasted a substantial budget shortfall in upcoming years. Hansen, Simon and Ananiev offer perspectives that will be crucial to getting the district out of this budget crisis, while addressing the challenges of diminishing test scores and declining enrollment.

Hansen has five children in the district and is dedicated to education, serving as the president of the Pope Farm Elementary PTO.

Ananiev is a first-generation immigrant with two children in the district. He is an educator with a long-term commitment to seeing the schools in Middleton thrive.

Simon has three children in district schools and is a Middleton graduate. He describes himself as a champion for not only our students, teachers, staff, and parents but the overall school district population.

It is time for new voices. We are fortunate to have Hansen, Simon and Ananiev willing to serve. I encourage Middleton voters to join me in supporting them.

Angie Sheehan, Middleton