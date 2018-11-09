Kudos to Middleton City Clerk Lorie Burns and her staff for making voting accessible, understandable and efficient.
As relatively recent Middleton voters, we have experienced the clerk’s office handling of mail-in absentee, in-person early, and in-person Election Day voting. Answers to our questions are always thorough, prompt and friendly.
Early voting in the just-completed midterm elections was well organized and managed. The dedicated voting area at city hall was set up and functioned just as on Election Day -- ballots ready, plenty of voting booths and well-informed and helpful poll workers.
Voting is a right and an obligation. Thank you to City Clerk Burns for also making it smooth and enjoyable.
Linda Bochert and Dave Hanson, Middleton