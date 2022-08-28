 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Michels wants to move us backward -- Sally Isige

The election for governor of Wisconsin will decide the direction we take for the future.

Tim Michels wants us to move to a time when most people have no say in personal decisions or those affecting their families. The GOP is supposed to be the "party of small government," but note how many laws they try to pass restricting and interfering in our lives.

Michels is a businessman with no political experience who has lived outside Wisconsin. So how can he understand how Wisconsin runs? We've had recent experience of a non-politician who tried to run the government like his businesses, and he failed.

Gov. Tony Evers is not a career politician. He is an educator trying to make progress, but with no help from legislators. The motto of Wisconsin is "Forward," but Michels will try to move us backward.

The choice to reelect Evers is clear.

Sally Isige, Madison

