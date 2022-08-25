Michels needs to read Constitution -- Tim Wagner

Tim Michels suggests that if he’s elected as governor everything is on the table with elections, up to and including decertifying an election.

He needs to do a few things. He needs to read the U.S. Constitution and the Wisconsin constitution. They won't allow decertification. He took an oath to defend the Constitution when he joined the military, but I guess it’s different now that he’s running for governor.

He needs to read the oath of office for governor, which requires he defend the U.S. Constitution and Wisconsin Constitution. He’s admitting he’s not going to do that by saying all options are on the table, up to decertifying an election. He’s admitting that he’s not going to defend either constitution if he’s elected to the governor's office just to please his master, Donald Trump.

If he's elected, Michels could take away your right to elect your leaders if an election doesn’t go the way he wants.

Tim Wagner, Madison