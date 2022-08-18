Michels needs a dose of reality -- Fred Waiss

First, an introduction: I’m a 71-year-old white male, married and still working part-time in a distribution center. I’m also a lifelong independent voter who respects and reveres the Constitution.

Tim Michels, the GOP nominee for governor, is an election denier and proponent of Donald Trump’s "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen. Have you really thought about what that means?

He implies that those of us who voted for Joe Biden are cheaters and thieves who stole the election -- that our votes shouldn’t have counted. And with no evidence. Absolutely zero.

Michels is even open to decertifying Biden’s election, without any legal means to do so. He’s either detached from reality and reason, or he’s kissing up to Trump’s “base” and is engaging in a big lie of his own. Either way, do you want such a person as the chief executive of our state? How could we trust him? Why would we?

Remember that Democrats (or independents) who don’t vote help elect Republicans. I’ll be voting for Gov. Tony Evers, a man in touch with reality.

Fred Waiss, Prairie du Chien