Michels isn't fit to be governor -- David F. Olson

Tim Michels is a conservative Republican candidate running to be governor of Wisconsin.

The problem is that Michels lives part of the year in the state of Connecticut -- he has admitted this openly. Recently, he had to revise his political pamphlets because of false advertising -- he incorrectly claimed that the National Rifle Association supported him.

During Scott Walker's term as governor, Michels gave major donations to Walker's campaign and his company received lucrative state contracts.

But the most hypocritical example of this can be found in his recent political TV advertisement that accuses liberal radicals of trying to tear down everything that makes America great. Either he has forgotten, or he has never seen video of the thousands of American extremists who assaulted our sacred U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

If this does not convince you that he is not suited to be our governor, the fact that Donald Trump is supporting him should.

David F. Olson, Fitchburg