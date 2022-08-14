Michels is bad news for state -- David Johnson

As a newly registered Wisconsin voter coming from Iowa, I was curious to see if the GOP voters would go for the Donald Trump-supported candidate over the Mike Pence-supported candidate in the recent Republican primary in the governor’s race.

As a Democrat and former elected official from Iowa, I understand the strategy behind hoping that the other team nominates the crazy candidate. In 2016, however, that did not work. Sometimes the crazies win. The election of Trump in 2016, lowered the bar for who can get elected.

Wisconsin Republicans nominated Tim Michels to be their candidate for governor. We have all been subjected to this guy’s obnoxious and hateful campaign ads on the radio and TV. Before I knew anything about this candidate, I remember seeing an early ad of his, where he started going after immigrants. He articulated the Michels blueprint for illegal immigration as “no benefits, no driver’s licenses and no tuition.” He then went on to say, “There’s nothing racist about enforcing our laws.”

When a candidate has to state “There’s nothing racist about fill in the blank,” that’s generally a sign that the orator is saying something racist. Wisconsin voters, please don’t vote for this guy. He’s bad news.

David Johnson, Madison