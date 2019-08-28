Michael's Frozen Custard stand on Monroe Street in Madison is going to have to close because the owner's spouse has not been allowed to re-enter the country after a trip to Mexico? How crazy is that?
Sergio De La O Hernandez took a trip to Mexico, and has been denied re-entry to the United States. Here is a man who has helped run a successful 30-year business in Madison, employing local people and providing a valuable service (who doesn't like frozen custard), and our immigration policy has refused to let him back into the country.
This is a perfect example of how wrong-headed our current immigration policy has become. To add insult to injury, the other two Michael's locations may have to close as well. How is closing a successful business helping our country and economy? It makes no sense.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove