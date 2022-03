What will the renewal of Michael Gableman’s contract to investigate the 2020 election lead to?

Will he look into the most egregious fraud of that election, the alternative -- no, make that the phony -- slate of “electors” conspiring to frustrate the constitutionally expressed will of Wisconsin’s voters?

If he really does that, the whole shabby charade of his investigation might be worthwhile.

David W. Cole, Baraboo