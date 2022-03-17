Michael Gableman needs a competency test -- Bill Kennelly

The excellent article "Nursing home stats fail to add up" in last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal was another sad chapter in the story about Michael Gableman's investigation into alleged irregularities with votes by nursing home patients in the 2020 election.

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.

Gableman and his investigators seemingly just made up numbers while State Journal reporters did the tedious work of gathering actual information about nursing home vote counts. The sheer incompetence of his work is displayed every few days, and yet he continues to plow ahead with more.

One of Gableman's unfounded allegations is that nursing home patients who are mentally incompetent were allowed to vote. As the State Journal article points out, a court ruling of incompetence requires "clear and convincing evidence" that "because of an impairment, the individual is unable to receive and evaluate information or to make or communicate decisions." That description seems to describe Gableman.

Perhaps it's time for a court to rule on his competence. After the ruling, his loved ones can bring him home, feed him some pudding, put him in his recliner and turn on Fox News.

Bill Kennelly, Madison