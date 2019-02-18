Recently a large limb came down, taking power lines with it and snapping the power pole. Our neighborhood lost power.
Madison Gas and Electric crews responded, with help from Madison firefighters and police. The tangled mess of wires and limbs was extremely difficult to access, with fences and walls blocking the way. The cold, wind and ice made the work treacherous.
My family is deeply grateful to the MGE crew members who worked through the night under extreme conditions to restore our power. It was a wonderful feeling to hear the hum of our modern conveniences coming back to life at 7:30 a.m. the following morning. Thank you!
We are reminded of how much of our safety and comfort we owe to workers in the public and private sectors who keep our utilities, streets, transit systems, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure functioning, regardless of weather. You deserve thanks, respect, and compensation commensurate with your sacrifice.
Brook Soltvedt, Madison