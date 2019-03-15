Good news. Gov. Tony Evers' budget sets a statutory goal of 100 percent carbon free electricity by 2050. The big question is, what does Madison Gas and Electric plan to do to get us there?

Over 50 percent of Wisconsin’s electric power still comes from coal, and 24 percent from natural gas. Wisconsin has no coal or natural gas of its own. Wisconsin invests millions of dollars a year importing coal and gas.

Wind and solar electricity costs have plummeted and are anticipated to be cheaper than fossil fuels by 2020.

We need to invest in clean energy development within the state lines. This is an investment that will grow local economies, clean up our air and water, and improve public health. Seems simple.

Tony Evers proposes carbon-free electricity by 2050 The proposal, which would go further than the self-imposed goals of almost all utilities, is part of a budget that would also significantly increase state funding for renewable energy and conservation.

Let’s take a closer look at MGE’s “Energy 2030” plan. Is this plan really a framework for the future? This plan does not match the governor's goals.

The city of Madison’s utility needs to get with the 21st century and transition off fossil fuels completely. Wisconsin’s public health, economy and environment deserve better.

Candace Diaz, Madison