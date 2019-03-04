As a member of the United Methodist Church, I would like to apologize to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
Our church motto, "open hearts, open minds, open doors," seems to be disingenuous in the wake of the recent decision by the national council to not allow gay clergy and same-sex marriage in our churches. This does not reflect the views of all members nationwide.
Many of us believe we are all created equal in the eyes of God, and we judge not less we be judged. I will not leave the church, but I will work to promote equality from within. I know this is little consolation for the people who feel marginalized. But know that we are working to evolve the thinking that has left you questioning your place.
I would like you to know you are welcome to walk through our doors as you are.
Rex Tilley, Brooklyn