Metcalfe's helps to feed Ukraine -- John Finkler and Nancy DeCori

As longtime shoppers at Metcalfe's Market at Hilldale, we want to recognize them for their much needed support for the World Central Kitchen.

Tim and Kevin Metcalfe and their staff are carrying on the Metcalfe family tradition of their father, Tom, relating to community, charitable and humanitarian contributions.

At checkout, Metcalfe's is giving shoppers an easy opportunity to make a donation to the World Central Kitchen, which is currently doing incredible work for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

As the World Central Kitchen's website notes: "Since the day after the attack from Russia began, WCK has been serving meals to thousands of families escaping the violence in Ukraine and people still remaining in the country each day. Over one million people have fled -- including women, children, and seniors -- with the number expected to continue rising."

Thank you Metcalfe's for again making a difference and financially helping the World Central Kitchen which is providing a basic human need: feeding people.

John Finkler and Nancy DeCori, Middleton