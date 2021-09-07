 Skip to main content
Mertz may be a recruiting bust -- John D. Vieth
Sportswriter Jim Polzin's column on Sunday, "Excuses have run out for explaining Mertz’s poor play," was right on. It was about Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz's poor performance against Penn State.

Recruiting is an inexact science. I think Mertz was a recruiting bust.

During last year's loss to Iowa, Mertz was missing wide open receivers. I believe that Jack Coan was recovered enough from his injury to have played. If he replaced Mertz in that Iowa game, he could have led the Badgers to a come-from-behind win. I believe coach Paul Chryst made a mistake but not replacing the struggling Mertz with Coan. This led to Coan's transfer to Notre Dame.

While Mertz struggled against Penn State, Coan led his new Notre Dame team to victory over Florida State. If Mertz would have been benched in last year's Iowa game for Coan, and if Coan won the game, I think Badger nation would not have cared if Mertz entered the transfer portal.

To salvage this season, Chryst needs to start Chase Wolf at quarterback. If Mertz struggles against a less talented Eastern Michigan team, I will be among thousands of Badgers fans howling for Wolf to replace Mertz.

John D. Vieth, Mauston

