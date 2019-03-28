It is hard not to be impressed by how hard TJ Mertz works as a member of the Madison School Board.
He does his homework, pursuing district improvements with tireless persistence, and is unafraid to take on the administration when a challenge is called for. He has an immense background in the field of education, bringing to the School Board a deep understanding of the issues. That understanding is heightened by his focus on the data, so his positions are informed and subtle, rather than simplistic and broad.
Mertz deserves another round on the Madison School Board -- the city and the district would be the better for it.
Peter Gascoyne, Madison