Voting for TJ Mertz and Cris Carusi for Madison School Board is a guarantee to keep our public schools strong and viable for the future.
They are for smaller classes, more mental health services, retaining and attracting the best staff and supporting teachers and staff in schools. They are devoted to Madison public schools, and well-versed in the trials and tribulations of the district.
This makes them the most qualified candidates for Madison School Board.
You can vote for Mertz and Carusi now at Madison’s Public Libraries.
Jenny Quinn, Madison