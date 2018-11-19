Nurse showed what bravery truly is
I recently saw a story about a nurse in the California wildfires.
She stayed at her hospital getting patients transferred and then joined a convoy of medical staff cars attempting to get to safety. She escaped her burning car, sought safety in another car which combusted and then found a fire engine. The crew radioed for air support but there would be none.
With options seemingly exhausted, a bulldozer arrived to plow a path, allowing the fire engine to return to the nurse’s hospital where she went back to work assisting patients. She contacted her mother and finally learned that her husband and children were safe.
This nurse — with others — showed astounding professionalism and courage to get patients to safety before seeking safety for herself. Then, facing extraordinary odds, persevered and went back to helping others again.
Our president whines if he has to be out in the rain. I hope he can comprehend the lesson here and is humiliated by his cowardice and lack of honor.
Yeah, sure. The rest of us can surely recognize him for what he is and what this amazing nurse represents. Talk about the better angels.
JoAnn Gruber-Hagen, Madison
Klett still best for tourism position
I agree wholeheartedly with Mary Bergen’s Sunday column urging Tony Evers to keep Stephanie Klett on as the state tourism director.
As Bergen points out, Klett’s work with the “Discover Wisconsin” television show and now as tourism secretary have shown Klett knows and loves Wisconsin’s natural attributes. Of all of Gov. Scott Walker’s appointees, Klett alone has been apolitical as she has traveled the state to promote our tourism.
I would hope Klett is interested in continuing this valuable work, regardless of party in power. I can hardly think of anyone more qualified. Evers would do well to continue her appointment.
Jim Roberts, New Glarus
Liberals humiliated Wisconsin for years
I knew after this last election I should prepare myself for the onslaught of left-wing views, but never did I anticipate what I have read and heard. It surpassed my wildest imagination.
We’ve seen letter after letter in the State Journal demanding Republicans behave themselves and roll over and obey. We need to accept the results like big boys and girls. Just like the left does.
Are you kidding me?
We’ve dealt with years of protests against Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Protesters took over the state Capitol and sang in the rotunda. Elected officials ran away to Illinois to avoid votes. Progressives have been making fools of themselves and making all of Wisconsin look like fools with them. It’s humiliating.
Now some letters to the editor are saying we need to make elections fair by abolishing the Electoral College and adopting the popular vote. Excuse me, but their ignorance is showing. Anyone who knows history knows the Electoral College was set up to prevent unfair elections. Without this, New York, Florida and California would decide all elections. Lower population states would have no say.
Learn history and try not to forget how the left behaved when Gov. Walker won and when Hillary Clinton lost.
Jodi Johnston, Fitchburg
We must fix criminal justice system
Our criminal justice system in Wisconsin is broken. Many proposals passed over the years have only made it worse. Wisconsin incarcerates roughly twice as many people as Minnesota.
Why are we different? Gov. Scott Walker was proud that he never visited one of Wisconsin’s prisons. It’s not surprising nothing has changed over the last eight years. You can’t fix a problem if you don’t recognize it.
Our criminal justice system has been focused almost exclusively on punishment, with little rehabilitation. They call it “law and order.” It leads to more prison beds and staff shortages. It guarantees that many prisoners will make a short trip back into the system, once they are released.
A recent article in the State Journal indicated Assembly Republicans would find little common ground on changes to the system with our next governor, Tony Evers. That is sad and could be corrected with elections in 2020. Even President Donald Trump, with whom I share little common ground, has indicated that changes should be made to our broken system.
Republicans ran on the fear that Evers would put dangerous criminals back on the street. You saw the political ads. As citizens we have to demand that our legislators recognize the problems we have and come up with meaningful solutions.
If not, look to 2020. Just dealing with mandatory minimum sentences is not enough.
Dave Topp, Madison
Walker got suckered by Foxconn
The Los Angles Times editorial that was republished in Saturday’s Wisconsin State Journal argued that cities getting Amazon’s expansion sites were played for suckers. They’re suckers because they offered about $2 billion in incentives to get a promised 50,000 high-paying jobs.
That’s 25,000 jobs per $1 billion. Outgoing (thankfully) Gov. Scott Walker’s incentive package to Foxconn is now up to $4.1 billion for a possible 13,000 jobs. That’s less than 3,500 jobs per $1 billion in incentives.
If the cities were suckered by Amazon, then Foxconn suckered Gov. Walker bigly.
Donald Schwab, Verona
Speak up to reform outdated gun laws
The time has come for us to stop using the word “tragedy” in discussions of gun violence and mass shootings.
That word allows us to distance ourselves from the problem, to abdicate our responsibility for the continuing carnage, as though there is nothing we can do. These murders, we can tell ourselves, are unforeseeable and beyond our control.
But while we may not know exactly when it will happen or exactly where it will happen, we know for certain that the next shooting is coming, and it will occur soon.
Some will say it is too soon to talk about addressing the obvious problem of too many guns being too readily accessible, but in today’s America it is virtually always too soon. The real tragedy is we continue to elect state and federal lawmakers who lack the courage and the common sense to take meaningful action.
The responsibility lies with each of us, as voters, to make a change. The numbers are heavily in favor of sensible gun regulation. But at each election, and between each election, the minority voice is far louder and far clearer. Change will not happen if you are silent.
Dennis Anderson, Madison