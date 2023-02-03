The summary of the survey results from the Madison schools’ Safety and Student Wellness Ad Hoc Committee are clear: We need to address the mental health of our students.

This is why we should all get behind Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to provide more money for school mental health and the mental health crisis line. I know from working as a mental health advocate that this is one of the few areas that has received bipartisan support in our state Legislature. The Office of Children’s Mental Health, whose data the governor referenced in his State of the State address, was created by Gov. Scott Walker as part of his 2013 budget.

The State Journal's Jan. 20 story about the survey, "Goal is ‘concrete’ recommendations," misleadingly suggested that “others want to bring back school resource officers.” This seemed to me a false equivalency: one reference to SROs and a couple of others to “security personnel,” which may or may not be police, were far outnumbered by the mental health concerns.

Police do not make schools safer. What they do is lead to disproportionately more kids of color getting involved in the criminal justice system. Let’s take care of our kids, not punish them.

Shel Gross, Madison

