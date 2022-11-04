Mental health care is election issue -- Sita Diehl

When voting this election, consider that we all live with mental health conditions ourselves or in someone we love.

Also realize that mental health affects other issues like health care, the economy, education, diversity and criminal justice. Candidates we elect Nov. 8 will decide budgets and laws that determine who gets mental health care and at what cost.

As a National Alliance on Mental Illness member, I know that early intervention helps struggling kids thrive. Quality mental health care also helps adults bring their best to family, workplace and community. Timely, compassionate crisis care restores lives. I also know that it’s increasingly hard to get affordable mental health care when and where you need it.

Policymakers will need to build on investments made with COVID relief dollars if we expect to bend the curve away from trauma and crisis, and toward resiliency and recovery. This will take informed public policy and taxpayer dollars.

So by Election Day, whatever your political perspective, research where candidates stand and vote according to your conscience. Then, on Nov. 9, contact the winners, whether you voted for them or not. Congratulate them and tell them why you care about mental health. Urge them to improve access to care.

We’ll all benefit.

Sita Diehl, Madison