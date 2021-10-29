Menstrual rights are human rights -- Melissa Sheth

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration in 2019 took an important first step toward helping Wisconsin achieve menstrual equity by installing free feminine hygiene products in the bathrooms of state office buildings. We should demand more.
California Gov. Gavin Newson recently signed a law mandating that free menstrual products be provided in all public schools. The law states, “[A]ccess to menstrual products is a basic human right and is vital for ensuring … health, dignity, and full participation … in public life.”
Wisconsin should follow suit by enacting similar legislation.
As a public health practitioner, I know that one in five teens cannot afford menstrual products. Many college-aged women struggle to pay for feminine hygiene products. Period poverty is well-documented in medical literature as having significant adverse impacts on overall health and educational well-being.
Just as toilet paper is a basic right that is provided in every public school bathroom, so should menstrual products be made readily available. In defending menstrual equity across public schools, we promote Wisconsin as a leader in public health. Voters should contact their local representatives to ensure that lack of access to menstrual products is not a barrier to student success.