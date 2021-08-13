Menominee forest can be global model -- J. Denny Weaver

I was blessed by Sunday's State Journal story, "Tribe’s spirit lives in Bucks’ hardwood floor," about the floor provided by the Menominee Nation, on which the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship. But there is more to this story than a blessed, championship basketball court.
The wood for the floor came from the Menominee forest. Rather than clear cutting, the Menominee harvest trees carefully, in a sustainable way so the forest can provide a livelihood for future generations. Their unique practices make their forest one of the healthiest, managed forests in the world. And what is ultimately the most important point, this practice of sustainability is a reflection of the respect and reverence the Menominee have for Mother Earth.
If the rest of us would emulate the Menominee model of sustainability and respect for the Earth, the threat of global warming could be eliminated.
J. Denny Weaver, Madison