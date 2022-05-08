Men should have no say in women's autonomy -- John Hallinan

Suppose you have a child that needed a kidney transplant, and yours was the only viable match. Most everyone would say you should give your child your kidney. But should the government tell you you have to do it?

What if it was a cousin or a friend? Would you still feel obliged to do it? What if it was a complete stranger from another country? What about after you are dead? Can anyone take your body parts just because they say they need them?

You have autonomy over your body even after you are dead. Mind you, these are living and breathing people that your sacrifice could save, yet you alone have autonomy over your body.

So why should we make an exception for abortion? A woman should have the right to autonomy over her own body. It is something men, including myself, should not have a say in.

John Hallinan, Stoughton