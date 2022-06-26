 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Men play a role in contraception -- Margaret Benbow

In all the endless battles between pro-choice and anti-choice people, the most basic factor is often left out: the man's crucial responsibility, equal to the woman's, to avoid an unwanted pregnancy.

Unfortunately and especially with the young, "abstinence" can disappear in a second. If the young man is going to become sexually active, this means he, or the young woman, or both of them should use contraception.

Every father, mother and single parent struggling to raise a responsible son should repeat this message loud and clear so he never forgets it. They should also make it crystal clear to brothers, cousins and friends.

One high school coach in a little Wisconsin town also taught a boys' health class. He used the language of sports to address the taboo subject of teenage pregnancy. He told them, "If you're going to play the big game, suit up." Maybe this was a little vulgar and a little shocking to some parents. But he was trying to protect their futures -- boys as well as girls -- from being damaged and thrown off track.

We need honesty and plain speaking if we value young lives.

Margaret Benbow, Madison

