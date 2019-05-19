During the current, all-out assault on women’s reproductive rights across the country, including Wisconsin, it is nauseating to observe men debating women’s reproductive choices.
Clearly, this isn’t about protecting unborn babies -- it’s about exerting male power over women. Men are very afraid of women having the final say on reproduction because men would lose their ability to have as many children as they wish, regardless of the consequences.
Nothing in these male-centric pieces of legislation speaks to rape, incest, pregnancy or prevention, including widespread public availability of birth control. The proposals won't provide stronger child support enforcement penalties for men who fail to financially provide for the children this legislation forces women to have. Instead, the proposals victimize both women and children.
The only solutions are for women to refuse sex with men and to financially boycott organizations that have any association with restricting women’s reproductive rights. This will ultimately force policymakers into a reasonable discussion of reproductive options and safe outcomes.
The sooner men understand that women are not chattel and begin working with, instead of against, us, the sooner our society will become more moral, equitable and civilized.
Paula Dáil, Spring Green