Men have role in family planning -- Paul Abramson

We cannot change the past. But if the populous disagrees with the Supreme Court on possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, we need to change the future.

Birth control and abortions are not strictly women's rights issues. They are human development and family planning issues in which men share responsibility. Parents must teach their male children about a man's role in childbearing. They must teach them about the perils of becoming a parent when one is not financially or emotionally prepared and the consequences of having kids when none are wanted.