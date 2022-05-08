 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Men have role in family planning -- Paul Abramson

  •

We cannot change the past. But if the populous disagrees with the Supreme Court on possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, we need to change the future.

Birth control and abortions are not strictly women's rights issues. They are human development and family planning issues in which men share responsibility. Parents must teach their male children about a man's role in childbearing. They must teach them about the perils of becoming a parent when one is not financially or emotionally prepared and the consequences of having kids when none are wanted.

Then maybe by the time the men and women become leaders, they will get it.

Paul Abramson, Madison

