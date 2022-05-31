Men can help with family planning -- Guy Thorvaldsen

I liked the spirit of last week’s letter to the editor "Abortion is none of men's business," asking men to step aside in abortion debates. On a political level, I agree.

But we men can and should do plenty on our own to address these issues.

Do not simply leave birth control up to your partners. Take the time to fully understand your role and responsibilities in unplanned and unwanted pregnancies.

Teach your sons and other young men to respect women in all ways, especially about consent. Teach them how to have open, honest and respectful conversations about sex and gender. Call out men who abuse and terrorize their partners.

Do an honest and personal inventory of how you have benefitted by abortions. Then be part of the solution. Fund organizations such as Planned Parenthood, so people can obtain affordable family planning services.

Demand that male judges recuse themselves in anti-abortion cases. Also, if you are a man no longer interested in fathering children, get a vasectomy. And, no, vasectomies do not affect sexual drive or give you erectile dysfunction. They do prevent pregnancies.

Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison