As someone who was adopted and whose son is adopted, I would say that the two of us, as men, very much have an opinion on whether we would have been aborted or not.
I am really tired of seeing pompous middle-aged and older men standing up expounding on what is right and wrong when it come to abortion.
Ask yourself this: If given the chance, would you prefer to have been aborted before even taking a breath?
A ridiculous question you say? Not if you actually think about what that question means. You realize that you wouldn't be around to answer the question because your life would have been extinguished before you were given a chance to experience anything.
Craig Schultz, Madison