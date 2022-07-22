Melissa Ratcliff is best for state Assembly -- Sandy Kintner

I know most voters are not paying much attention to the upcoming Democratic primary election on Aug. 9 for state Assembly. But for me, Dane County Sup. Melissa Radcliff is a clear choice.

Let me tell you why. Sure, Ratcliff has experience, commitment, deep local ties and the work ethic we need in our next state representative. And she has plenty of experience serving on both the County Board and the Cottage Grove Village Board. But for me, the real difference is her focus on grassroots organizing and community involvement.

She’s willing to knock on doors, make phone calls and engage in a conversation with anyone, not just Sun Prairie’s influencers. Sometimes you just have a sense of who is really interested in listening, learning and doing the hard work of making our world a better place. I’ll be voting for Ratcliff for Assembly, and I urge my fellow Sun Prairie residents to join me.

Sandy Kintner, Sun Prairie