Melissa Ratcliff deserves your vote Nov. 8 -- Maureen Crombie

I am pleased to join the many elected officials and community leaders supporting Melissa Ratcliff for state Assembly in District 46.

I have great respect and admiration for the work Ratcliff has done in our community. She has been deeply involved in many volunteer and civic organizations that work to make the future brighter and our communities stronger. Some of these notably include the Miracle League of Dane County, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and her tireless work to bring a library to Cottage Grove. I have always been impressed by her generosity and dedication to public service.

Ratcliff is also a great listener who reaches out to the people she represents to learn about their views and perspectives. She shares my belief that public service is about the public, and that it is a privilege to represent your friends and neighbors as an elected official.

I am proud to endorse Ratcliff and urge everyone to vote for her, either by absentee ballot or at the polls on Nov. 8.

Maureen Crombie, Sun Prairie City Council president