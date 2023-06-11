Chuck Todd announced last Sunday he is leaving "Meet that Press" as the host and moderator.

Over the last 10 years, I have tuned in to his program because the topics were relevant, the guests were worth a meet and, ultimately, Todd asked the questions I wanted to ask. In doing so he was an expert linguist in my opinion who didn’t back down when the answer wasn’t clear or remained elusive.

Todd’s goal on "Meet the Press" was to help "explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America."

I think in this political climate we live in that the former was more important. Politicians don’t necessarily understand or attempt to understand what the voters are saying. The nature of politics can be extremely self-serving and politicians are often out of touch with real people.

Todd was a master at representing the voice of the people and standing his ground, supported by data and research.

Despite viewer ratings and all the rhetoric surrounding Todd’s leaving, he was a force to be reckoned with, an excellent teacher and a class act. I wish him well.

Todd represented us and stayed his ground.

Susan Kennedy, Fitchburg