Recently, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and her challenger state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, met in a debate. A significant part of the debate centered around health care.
Sen. Baldwin supports the Affordable Care Act, and Vukmir want to repeal the ACA and replace it with some alternative. What didn't come out forcibly enough is that Sen. Baldwin has signed on and endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' plan called "Medicare for all." This is the single-payer plan the Democrats have been after for decades.
I see huge problems with this. First, it could cost $3.2 trillion a year, or over $32 trillion for 10 years. This would bankrupt the country. Secondly, today almost half of our citizens are covered by some sort of employer plan. This coverage would go away under "Medicare for all," and working people who now pay little or nothing for health care would have to pay for Medicare. Also, no one expects employers to raise wages to compensate for the loss of health coverage. This is very unfair.
If you are voting for Sen. Baldwin, remember that she wants to have the government run health care. Gee, what could go wrong since the government is so good running things.
Joseph Tripalin, McFarland