'Medicare for All' is bad medicine -- Joe Tripalin

With the presidential election just months away, it is clear that health care will be a hot topic.
The progressive Democrats are pushing "Medicare for All" with the federal government running the health care system. This is a very bad idea. It will provide a lower quality of care, drive up prices, and raise the federal deficit as well as everyone's taxes.
With such an important topic, the media including the Wisconsin State Journal should be doing in-depth articles and discussions about the Medicare for All option. A deep look at it would bring to light all its shortcomings and the problems that countries around the world are facing if they have state-run medicine.
Medicare for All is very bad medicine, and American citizens should be demanding commonsense changes that would help the current system. Two ideas include tele-medicine and the various ways available now to lower prescription drug prices. Lets work to make our current system even better.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland