Medical providers face triage tragedy -- Benjamin Balk

I listened to Gov. Tony Evers recent address, and I am amazed he neglected to say this word: triage.

Ever since the state Republicans went to extraordinary lengths to stop Gov. Evers’ emergency “stay at home” order, Wisconsin has seen an explosion of COVID-19 cases. Hospitals across Wisconsin are being inundated with COVID-19 cases and will soon exceed their capacity to provide adequate care.

Health care providers will soon be faced with the horrific possibility of having to decide which patients they will be able to save and which ones will be left to die. I cannot imagine the stress health care providers would experience if they were put into the situation where they had to make that decision.

On top of that is the added question of liability. Will the surviving family members be able to sue? The governor should have called for the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass legislation granting immunity to health care providers forced to make such a decision.