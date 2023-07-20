The underlying causes of chronic pain are many, but the result is the same. Living with chronic pain on a daily basis is hard -- not only for the patient who has it, but also for family members. No one enjoys witnessing a loved one whose daily life is one of struggling with pain.

About 85% of Americans support legalizing medical cannabis. A Marquette University Law School poll in 2019 found that 83% of Wisconsin voters say the use of marijuana for medical purposes with a doctor’s prescription should be legal.

In 2017 the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, after reviewing about 10,000 studies, found “substantial” or “conclusive” evidence that cannabinoids are an effective treatment for chronic pain. It is ethically unconscionable for the Republican majority in the state Legislature to withhold or deprive thousands of chronic pain sufferers of a proven medical treatment.

The people of Wisconsin deserve a comprehensive medical marijuana law that is not restrictive. Pain is pain. And nobody wants to have it.

John Francosky, retired certified physician assistant, emergency medicine, Chippewa Falls