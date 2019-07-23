In response to the State Journal's recent editorial favoring the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes in your state, I would recommend Wisconsin take lessons from Colorado and understand the actual scientific evidence.
It is important to clarify that marijuana is not a prescription in states that have legalized it for medical use. It is a recommendation. Prescriptions are for actual medications, which are proven effective for particular conditions.
The National Academies paper referenced does not make it “clear and convincing.” The academies note that cannabinoids may be helpful for neuropathic and cancer pain, not with common pain conditions, with synthetic cannabinoids or purified, natural cannabinoids, not dispensary cannabis, which may have several active components and may be contaminated.
Recent reviews of the medical literature make it very clear that it is unlikely that cannabinoids are effective medicines for chronic non-cancer pain. Stanford University has shown that medical marijuana states have seen a 23% increase in opioid overdose deaths. Other recent data has shown that the enactment of medical marijuana law does not support that marijuana would be a substitute for opioids.
Colorado, which has had a medical marijuana program since 2001, had a record number of opioid overdose deaths in 2017, and more than 90% of those recommendations were for pain.
This flies in the face of your view that marijuana would be an opioid substitute or beneficial for pain.
Science, not public opinion, should dictate public policy.
Dr. Ken Finn, Colorado Springs, Colo.