Forty years ago, I was a newly hired employee of a manufacturer in the Detroit area.
On one occasion, I was meeting with the company warehouse manager. While talking with him, I could see he was not feeling well. He told me he was taking chemotherapy for a treatable cancer, but the treatment was making him nauseous. The doctor prescribed anti-nausea, narcotic medication, but it was making him tired and confused.
I quietly asked him if he had tried smoking some marijuana to relieve the nausea. He had never tried marijuana, but his situation made him desperate. I told him I might know someone who could help. A few phone calls later, I got him a small bag of pot. I got him a small pipe and explained the process.
Several weeks later, I was walking through the warehouse. I saw the manager running toward me. I thought I was in trouble. He ran up to me with tears in his eyes and hugged me. He said I had saved him. He told me he had contemplated suicide.
The marijuana had eased the nausea, allowing him to eat normally. It was a good day.
Bruce Longfield, Middleton