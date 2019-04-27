I was diagnosed with glaucoma -- high pressure in the eye. I was prescribed eye drops that are effective in lowering my ocular pressure. I have been told they will lose their effectiveness over time. At that point I can have two surgeries, but I will eventually go blind.
Marijuana is effective in lowering this pressure. It has many other medical benefits such as pain relief. If you want an alternative to opioids, it's staring you in the face.
Legislators, please consider legalizing medical marijuana.
Brian Miller, Madison