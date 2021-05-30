Medicaid should have broad support -- Joyce Binder

I confess I do not understand a lot in our current political discussions. I do understand why we focus so much on winners and losers and not enough on solutions a majority can agree on with some compromise by all to find middle ground.
The current nondebate on Medicaid expansion is a mystery to me. I remember a time in the not-too-distant past when expansion of BadgerCare, led by then-Gov. Tommy Thompson, had wide support. I remember when "Obamacare" was considered a coopting of Republican ideas for health care rather than the Democratic preference for universal coverage. I remember when rural areas supported BadgerCare and SeniorCare as a means to provide health care to farmers who did not have employer-based insurance.
Gov. Tony Evers' current proposal should by all analysis have broad support. Can someone explain why the Republican Legislature is so adamant about not even having a discussion on the pros and cons. I pray for common sense to return to our state's discussion, because this just doesn't make any sense at all.
Joyce Binder, Madison