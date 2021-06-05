 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medicaid funding is secure in Senate -- Thomas Virgilio
0 comments

Medicaid funding is secure in Senate -- Thomas Virgilio

  • 0

Wisconsin Republicans reject an expansion of Medicaid on the grounds that federal funding for the program is temporary and Wisconsin might end up funding it.

Well, some 38 states have enacted Medicaid expansion, and those states would end up funding it if the feds renege. That means about three-quarters of U.S. senators should support continued funding.

What other federal program that has the support of a veto-proof majority in the U.S. Senate is endangered of losing its funding?

None that I know of.

Thomas Virgilio, Cross Plains

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics