Medicaid funding is secure in Senate -- Thomas Virgilio

Wisconsin Republicans reject an expansion of Medicaid on the grounds that federal funding for the program is temporary and Wisconsin might end up funding it.
Well, some 38 states have enacted Medicaid expansion, and those states would end up funding it if the feds renege. That means about three-quarters of U.S. senators should support continued funding.
What other federal program that has the support of a veto-proof majority in the U.S. Senate is endangered of losing its funding?
None that I know of.
Thomas Virgilio, Cross Plains