When the Affordable Care Act was enacted, our leaders were wise enough to recognize that some of our neighbors might find it difficult to afford even the least expensive plan available privately or through the health care exchange.
Many plans, if affordable, have high deductibles, so a kidney stone or a trip to urgent care for flu can leave a family in debt. To provide a safety net and to control costs for all, the federal government offered expanded Medicaid dollars to help states meet the needs of their citizens.
Sick people needd health care whether they have health insurance or not. Hospitals and providers increase their fees that we all pay to cover those who cannot pay. Accepting expanded Medicaid dollars will help our state leaders meet health care needs and control health care costs for all.
Some of our state representatives continue to refuse expanding Medicaid. It is very important that you let your representatives know that accepting dollars to expand Medicaid is important to our health. It is a responsible thing to do.
It will help control health care costs for all of us.
Carole Mason, Stoughton