Thursday's Wisconsin State Journal article "Evers plans push to expand" reported that Gov.-elect Tony Evers is going to be traveling the state to push for the acceptance of federal money for the expansion of Medicaid.

This federal program is part of the Affordable Care Act and will pay 90 percent of the additional Medicaid costs through 2020 for expanding the program to people earning up to 133 percent of the poverty level. Around 80,000 new enrollees are anticipated in Wisconsin.

Wow, "free money" from the federal government. What could go wrong?

Let me share a few horror stories. Many of the states that opted to take this federal money have blown their budgets with additional Medicaid costs. California thought it would enroll around 1.5 million new people under the expansion. That number is closer to 4 million. Illinois got many more people than expected, and instead of an extra cost of $573 million, Illinois is paying $2 billion more for its share of Medicaid. Kentucky more than doubled its Medicaid costs.

This should tell you that nothing is free, and in fact it might be much costlier than anticipated. On final thought: What if the federal government decides it can no longer afford to pay this 90 percent for the expansion? Watch out.

Joseph Tripalin, McFarland